Damage is seen on a school bus after an impaired driver allegedly hit the vehicle Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Burnaby RCMP)

Damage is seen on a school bus after an impaired driver allegedly hit the vehicle Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Burnaby RCMP)

School bus of kids struck by suspected impaired driver in Burnaby

Mounties found a stash of illicit drugs, cash and several weapons inside of the suspect’s car

Burnaby police seized a stash of illicit drugs and several weapons from a car that is believed to have crashed into a school bus full of kids Thursday.

The 20-year-old man behind the wheel at around 3:40 p.m. on the street in front of Montecito Elementary is believed to have been impaired by drugs, said Cpl. Brett Cunningham.

The driver fled the scene of the crash.

“We are continuing to investigate why the suspect was outside of the school,” he added. “Our primary concern is the safety of the children and the public.”

None of the children on the bus, nor the driver, were immediately injured.

READ MORE: ‘Great group of kids:’ Stories of 15 killed in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

After the bus driver reported the suspect’s vehicle, a silver-colored sedan, police located a car matching that description near Burnaby Mountain Golf Course. The man in the vehicle was arrested.

Now, Motor Vehicle Act charges and those of impaired driving, drug trafficking and weapon possession are being recommended to Crown counsel by police.

Police seized a knife, baton and a variety of drugs, including marijuana, from the man.

“We will not tolerate this dangerous behaviour in our communities, especially when children are put at risk.,” Cunningham said.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or submit information anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Drivers injured, children OK after school-bus crash in Surrey


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Burnaby crashcar crashimpaired driving

Previous story
Over $64,000 raised for former Golden mountain guide COVID-long hauler
Next story
B.C. shooting victim offered his attacker drink, money, washroom

Just Posted

A motion to ban camping on Beacon Hill Park passed a committee-of-the-whole vote Thursday. The final decision will be made at the June 17 council meeting. (Black Press Media file photo)
Motion to ban camping in Beacon Hill Park for 2 years passes committee vote

Decision to be ratified at June 17 council meeting

Assetou Coubily is sharing her negative experience at Royal Jubilee Hospital on May 10, where she frets her race played into the care she received. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
Black woman worries racial bias affected her care at Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital

She reluctantly visited ER on doctor’s urging, says staff disregarded her pain, concerns

(Black Press Media file photo)
Celebrate National Doughnut Day with a tasty treat

Victoria shops marking the June 4 occasion

A statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the McKenzie Interchange Project (here shown in a drone photo from the summer of 2018) will lead to “significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions.” (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Province to pay $1.2 million for ecological losses due to McKenzie interchange

You can’t put a price on what was lost, says local advocate

Major road construction of Highway 14 in Sooke has caused long lineups. Sooke Mayor Maja Tait called a recent traffic delay ‘horrible’ for commuters. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Highway 14 traffic delays pave way for work plan review

Recent delays left Sooke commuters in lineup for up to three hours

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Are you taking part in this week’s Go By Bike Week?

Residents across Greater Victoria are on a roll this week as the… Continue reading

McMillan moved from Port Coquitlam two years ago so her family could have the space to start a hobby farm with goats, chickens, and a turkey. (Special to The News)
Lower Mainland woman upset at anonymous complaint about her ‘drama queen’ goats

Rhiannon McMillan received a note threatening to call SPCA about loud animals

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions after two months of indoor dining and travel restrictions. (B.C. government)
Full-time jobs rebound, part-timers set back in B.C. COVID-19 recovery

‘Circuit breaker’ restrictions hit younger workers in April, May

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., on September 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Insurance provider for Trans Mountain pipeline says it won’t renew policy

The decision by Argo Group comes after the operator for Trans Mountain received regulatory approval to protect the identity of its insurers

Founder and operations manager of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, Robin Campbell, shows a rare white raven being nursed back to health. (Michael Briones photo)
Rare white raven, 2 orphaned bear cubs nursed back to health at B.C. wildlife rescue centre

Animal care technicians ‘hoping for the best’ for juvenile bird

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
B.C. hospital worker allegedly told to take off orange shirt Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

A Saanich man was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court for an attack during a Merville break-in and other offences in 2018. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. shooting victim offered his attacker drink, money, washroom

14-year sentence: bullet is still lodged in the victim, too dangerous to remove

Most Read