An average of 370 children are injured in crashes while walking or cycling in B.C. every year (Black Press Media file photo)

School zones are back in effect, reminds Victoria police

Keep an eye out for 30 km/hr signage from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days

As youth across the province return to school in cars, by bike, and on foot, Victoria police want the city’s drivers to be mindful of 30 km/h school zones this week.

VicPD traffic officers and Speed Watch volunteers will be at schools in Victoria and Esquimalt throughout September reminding drivers that school zones are back in effect.

ICBC data shows that every year, an average of 370 children are injured in crashes while walking or cycling in B.C. Of those injuries, 66 occur in school and playground zones.

READ MORE: Distracted parents in drop-off zones a top concern for back-to-school rush: BCAA

In a school or playground zone, the fines for speeding range from $196 to $253. Despite the costly consequences, over 6,940 drivers were ticketed for speeding in school and playground zones in B.C. last year.

“Let’s all do our part to slow down and keep school zones safe so that students can focus on learning, growing and thriving,” said Victoria Police Chief Del Manak in a statement Tuesday (Sept. 7).

Want to avoid a ticket and keep school zones safe? Keep an eye out for those bright yellow signs and ease off the gas while school zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days.

