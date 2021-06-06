SD62, Langford, Colwood and Sooke work towards expanded development

Agreement will increase collaboration between the school district and municipalities on public works

The Sooke School District (SD62) has entered into informal agreements with the cities of Colwood and Langford and the district of Sooke to expand their presence in community planning and shared-use facilities.

Three memoranda of understanding (MOU) signed between the school district and the municipalities mentioned will “enable us all to pool our resources to create world-class amenities with fantastic programming, shared-use facilities and community hubs for all residents,” said SD62 board chair Ravi Parmar. “It’s a win-win for students, staff, families and the general public at large.”

The MOUs will ensure that the school district and local governments collaborate on building resources and programs for both students and communities which “maximize public dollars,” according to a release from SD62.

Their implementation will involve the creation of joint working groups to discuss community needs meeting twice a year, and joint meetings between SD62 and respective mayors once a year.

“Children and families thrive when they have supportive communities working together to pave the way for their success,” said Colwood Mayor Rob Martin. “We’re pleased to formalize the strong working relationship Colwood and School District 62 have built as our community grows together in exciting new ways.”

Past examples of collaboration between SD62 and neighbouring municipalities include École John Stubbs Memorial School’s nature playground funded by the City of Colwood, a shared turf field contributed to by the City of Langford and a sport box paid for by the District of Sooke.

“This agreement solidifies the City of Langford’s ongoing partnership with School District 62, and we look forward to continuing our collaborative work in our community,” said Langford Mayor Stew Young.

