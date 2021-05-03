Arrowsmith Search and Rescue members on Saturday, May 1, as they conducted their search for a 79-year-old Parksville man. The man was found within two-and-a-half hours, thanks to the Project Lifesaver transmitter bracelet he was wearing. (ASAR Twitter photo)

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue members on Saturday, May 1, as they conducted their search for a 79-year-old Parksville man. The man was found within two-and-a-half hours, thanks to the Project Lifesaver transmitter bracelet he was wearing. (ASAR Twitter photo)

Search and Rescue finds lost Parksville man, 79, thanks to radio bracelet

Man was found walking along Highway 19

Thanks to a special radio transmitter bracelet device, a Parksville man was found less than two kilometres from home after going missing Saturday (May 1).

At approximately 2:40 p.m., Arrowsmith Search and Rescue (ASAR) was notified of a missing 79-year-old man with dementia. The man, who lives just south of downtown Parksville, reportedly went for a walk and was then reported missing.

The man was wearing a Project Lifesaver transmitter, a signal emitting bracelet-like device used for locating people with autism, Alzheimer’s, dementia and other cognitive disorders and who are prone to wandering.

Rescuers were able to locate him by use of an antenna receiver after approximately two-and-a-half hours. The ground receivers used can scan up to 400 kilometres in search of a specific frequency.

The manager of ASAR, Ken Neden, confirmed 25 SAR members contributed to Saturday’s rescue.

“We had three teams searching with the Project Lifesaver transmitters. We had probably four or five at the base, and the rest were doing regular foot searches,” he said. “We needed to conduct a normal search too, because there’s always the possibility the transmitter fails.”

Since the man had a “head start” before ASAR was notified, they were unable to pick up a signal near his residence. From there, members expanded their search outwards, in three different directions, from downtown Parksville.

READ MORE: Radio transmitter helps quickly locate missing Parksville man with dementia

One of the teams with an antenna attached to the roof of a vehicle picked up his signal while driving along Highway 19, just south of the Alberni Highway. The man was located walking northbound on Highway 19 shortly after his signal was received.

Neden said that by the time they found him he was approximately 1.5 kilometres from home.

“He walked a lot farther than that because we figured he went through some wooded trails. The members did say that he was aware that he was lost and was trying to figure his way home, when he eventually came out to the Inland highway.”

Neden confirmed that while the man had sore feet and was slightly dehydrated, he was otherwise in good condition and very happy to be taken home.

Had ASAR not been able to locate him with ground receivers, Neden said the next step involved a helicopter fixed with wide-range antenna that could potentially reach up to 16 kilometres.

Since 2014, ASAR have used the Project Lifesaver receivers several times to locate missing individuals.

Two years ago, one of their most recent searches found another Parksville man within 12 minutes by use of the Project Lifesaver receivers.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

ParksvilleSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage
Next story
Suspect in custody after family threatened with knife in Beacon Hill Park

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Fire insurance premiums could drop in rural Saanich

Fire department’s ability to shuttle water affects more than 680 rural residents

The buildings commonly known as the White Barn (front) and the Hay Barn, still standing May 3, are slated to come down from the former Woodwynn Farms site in Central Saanich now under ownership of the Tsartlip Nation. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)
Central Saanich issues demolition permits for two historic Woodwynn farm buildings

Councillors approved the demolition of the iconic White Barn and Hay Barn

Greater Victoria residents are encouraged to build their own emergency kits and store them in an area of their home that’s easy to get to. (Black Press Media file photo)
Scavenger hunt challenges Esquimalt, Oak Bay residents to build emergency kits

Emergency Preparedness Week runs to May 8

Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in the 1200-block of Fort Street. (Google Maps)
Work halts after gas line hit at Victoria development site

First responders in the 1200-block of Fort Street, says Abstract Development

Emergency crews responded to two serious crashes in Saanich over the weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Driver suffers potentially life-threatening injuries after being trapped against tree in Saanich

Motorcyclist thrown in second serious weekend collision

Individual pods at the new Russell Street shelter. (Grant McKenzie/Our Place)
VIDEO: First 30 campers move into Victoria transitional shelter

Russell Street Transitional Shelter opened Monday to those moving out of city parks

An emergency alert message on an iPhone is pictured in Carleton Place, Ont., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C. emergency alert test set for May 5

Cell phones, radios and televisions may receive a test message at 1:55 p.m.

FILE – The Phillips Backyard Weekender music festival drew large crowds to downtown Victoria in July 2017. (Facebook )
Large events ‘not likely’ to happen in B.C. this year, even as vaccine rollout speeds up: Henry

Smaller, distanced events could happen outdoors

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

2,174 new cases identified over weekend, 15 more deaths

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue members on Saturday, May 1, as they conducted their search for a 79-year-old Parksville man. The man was found within two-and-a-half hours, thanks to the Project Lifesaver transmitter bracelet he was wearing. (ASAR Twitter photo)
Search and Rescue finds lost Parksville man, 79, thanks to radio bracelet

Man was found walking along Highway 19

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and smile while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is honoring the Gates with its annual award for those who work to improve the lives of others. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on Thursday, April 11, will present the Gates with the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Couple have three children together

Zopkios Brake Check on the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) in British Columbia. Truck driver Roy McCormack was seen entering the brake check with smoking brakes on Aug. 5, 2016, just before a multi-vehicle crash further down the road, but he was acquitted of criminal negligence by a judge in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack on May 3, 2021. (GoogleMaps)
Truck driver acquitted of criminal negligence in 2016 multi-vehicle Coquihalla crash

Judge finds Roy McCormack’s actions or inactions did not meet the threshold of criminal negligence

Passengers from New Delhi wait in long lines for transportation to their quarantine hotels at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Friday April 23, 2021. More than 5,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 after flying back to Canada since mandatory quarantine hotels began in late February.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
More than 5,000 international air travellers positive for COVID-19 since February

40% of those people were infected with one of the three variants of concern Canada is tracking

Most Read