Search continues for Victoria’s Michael Dunahee 32 years later

A large crowd took part in the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)A large crowd took part in the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)
A volunteer hands out water during the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)A volunteer hands out water during the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)
Victoria Police Chief Del Manak runs during the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)Victoria Police Chief Del Manak runs during the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)
A large crowd took part in the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)A large crowd took part in the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)
A large crowd took part in the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)A large crowd took part in the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)
A volunteer hands out water during the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)A volunteer hands out water during the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)
A large crowd took part in the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)A large crowd took part in the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)
A volunteer directs traffic during the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)A volunteer directs traffic during the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)
A volunteer directs traffic during the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)A volunteer directs traffic during the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)
A large crowd took part in the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)A large crowd took part in the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)

Michael Dunahee vanished from a Victoria playground at the age of four on March 24, 1991, and the search continues.

A large crowd participated in the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family five-kilometre fun run and walk Sunday (March 26) in support of Child Find B.C. and Dunahee’s family.

“It was really heartwarming to see everybody out today,” Michael’s mother Crystal Dunahee said. “We saw generations of people come to support us. We want people to talk to their children about staying safe, strangers, internet luring and all the stuff that’s out there now that we have to be so careful of.”

The event was in Esquimalt and helped raise just under $2,000 online for Child Find B.C. by late Sunday afternoon.

“We need to remember that there are also other families out there that need support,” Crystal said.

This case is one of the largest missing child investigations in the country.

“It’s important that we continue to support the Dunahee family,” Victoria Police Chief Del Manak said. “We continue to ask the public for information. We know that there has to be someone who saw something that may be critical to the investigation.”

A tip portal was launched on the 30th anniversary of his disappearance at vicpd.ca/michaeldunaheetips. Tips can also be reported at 250-995-7444.

“Your tip might be that important missing piece,” Crystal said. “You never know.”

READ MORE: New sketch marks 30th anniversary of Michael Dunahee’s disappearance

@brendanmayer
brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Military under fire as thousands of troops face lost cost-of-living allowance

Just Posted

A large crowd took part in the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family fun run and walk Sunday (March 26). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)
Search continues for Victoria’s Michael Dunahee 32 years later

Flowers lay on a slab at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany to commemorate Holocaust victims. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Holocaust victims to be honoured at Victoria Jewish Cemetery

Greater Victoria firefighters teamed up on Saturday, March 25 at the Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt to honour fallen firefighters, Ken Gill and Forrest Owens. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Greater Victoria fire departments take to the ice to remember two fallen firefighters

One of several street preachers who speak loudly at the corner of Fort and Douglas in downtown Victoria. (Chris Campbell photo for Black Press Media)
Residents want city to silence ‘very intimidating’ downtown Victoria street preachers

Pop-up banner image