A Colwood section of the Galloping Goose Regional Trail will see delays for trail users Friday as the CRD performs emergency maintenance work. (Black Press Media file photo)

Section of the Galloping Goose closed for repairs in Colwood

Delays are expected to clear up by end of day Friday

Trail users should expect delays on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail in Colwood Friday as the Capital Regional District performs some emergency repair work.

The work is being done in preparation for construction of a new pedestrian and cycling bridge over Sooke Road that will connect two sections of the trail, according to the City of Colwood.

Traffic control workers will be on the trail between the Sooke Road/Aldeane Avenue crossing, and on Sooke Road near Denny’s to direct trail users around the work area.

Work is expected to be completed by end of day Friday, though trail users should note further work is expected in the coming weeks and may lead to more delays.

