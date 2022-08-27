Sections of Thetis Lake Regional Park closed due to wildfire

The park’s Main Beach and Seymour Hill are affected, according to the CRD

The Capital Regional District is warning residents sections of Thetis Lake Regional Park are closed due to a wildfire.

In a release published Saturday morning, the CRD said the park’s Main Beach and Seymour Hill areas are closed to the public. Other areas of the park remain open, however visitors are required to follow any directions given by park staff on site in order to support the safety of fire crews and visitors.

The province’s wildfire dashboard lists the fire as being an estimated one hectare in size as of 8:40 a.m. on Saturday.

It comes days after a fire sparked near Fort Rodd Hill and the Esquimalt Lagoon, but was quickly brought under control by West Shore fire crews.

More to come …

bc wildfiresThetis LakeWest Shore