The CRD is warning residents sections of Thetis Lake Regional Park are closed due to wildfire suppression activities. (Black Press Media file photo)

The CRD is warning residents sections of Thetis Lake Regional Park are closed due to wildfire suppression activities. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sections of Thetis Lake Regional Park closed due to wildfire

The park’s Main Beach and Seymour Hill are affected, according to the CRD

The Capital Regional District is warning residents sections of Thetis Lake Regional Park are closed due to a wildfire.

In a release published Saturday morning, the CRD said the park’s Main Beach and Seymour Hill areas are closed to the public. Other areas of the park remain open, however visitors are required to follow any directions given by park staff on site in order to support the safety of fire crews and visitors.

The province’s wildfire dashboard lists the fire as being an estimated one hectare in size as of 8:40 a.m. on Saturday.

It comes days after a fire sparked near Fort Rodd Hill and the Esquimalt Lagoon, but was quickly brought under control by West Shore fire crews.

More to come …

READ MORE: Drone captures Fort Rodd Hill fire from Colwood skies

bc wildfiresThetis LakeWest Shore

Previous story
Victoria club confident copy of scowling Churchill portrait secure
Next story
Bonnie Henry backs B.C.’s COVID-19 school plan, rejects mask mandate as ‘blunt tool’

Just Posted

The CRD is warning residents sections of Thetis Lake Regional Park are closed due to wildfire suppression activities. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sections of Thetis Lake Regional Park closed due to wildfire

Jared VanderMeer shares tips in creative photography while sharing iconic scenes of Victoria such as Fisherman’s Wharf. (Jared VanderMeer/Instagram)
Vancouver Island inspires North Saanich creator to go pro on TikTok

Langford Lightning U17A Girls won their first ever national softball championship in Montreal between Aug. 17 and 21. Back row: Chad Bryden, Joni Frei, Kamryn Allin, Makena Aune, Dale Aune, Brynn Fortier, Peyton Bryden, Kaliyah St. Amand, Mason Barclay, Jenna Lehman, Rob Guenter, Ruby Anderson, Rob Haslam. Front Row: Marin Jorgenson, Kaela Gillis, Emma Pepin, Courtney Haslam. (Courtesy of Elizabeth Bryden)
Langford U17 girls team crowned Canada’s softball queens

Keeping your pet’s bed clean on a regular basis is one of a few simple and effective ways to improve living conditions around your home. (Black Press Media file photo)
All About Pets: Tips for keeping a clean home with animals

Pop-up banner image