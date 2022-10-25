Security guard allegedly beaten with pipe in downtown Nanaimo

Victim sustained cuts and bruises to his face in attack Saturday, Oct. 22

A security guard was allegedly attacked this past weekend by a man wielding a pipe, say Nanaimo RCMP. (Stock photo)

A security guard was assaulted with a pipe in downtown Nanaimo this past weekend.

The alleged incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, as the security guard was doing a foot patrol on Victoria Crescent, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

Police and emergency health serviced responded to the scene where the victim, who sustained several cuts and bruises to his face, told officers he knew his attacker’s identity and that the suspect had fled just prior to police arriving.

The security guard told police he was near the A&W restaurant when the incident occurred.

“For unknown reasons, the suspect appeared with a pipe and began swinging it at him. The victim raised his hands to protect himself and was struck by the pipe then punched in the face several times,” noted the press release.

The security guard was assessed at the scene by paramedics and elected not to go to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for medical treatment.

Police found the suspect about an hour later in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven convenience store on Terminal Avenue where he was arrested without incident.

Michael Maud, 52, of Nanaimo but of no fixed address, was formally charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm and will remain in custody to await his next court appearance Nov. 15.

READ ALSO: Statistics show violent crime severity up 44 per cent in Nanaimo



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewscrimeRCMP