Senior government grants pump up Sooke’s municipal projects

Senior governments put a historic amount of money in the district’s pockets to fund transportation corridors, wildfire projects, wastewater upgrades and homeless programs in 2021.

“As much as there have been challenges over the last 12 months, there have been many successes,” Mayor Maja Tait said in the release of the District of Sooke’s annual report.

According to the report, the municipality secured more than $8 million in funding through numerous program grants.

The grants included:

• $4.6 million for wastewater and forcemain construction.

• $1.8 million for the Otter Point transportation corridor.

• $500,000 to review and update the development approvals program.

• $500,000 for the phase one Church Road corridor improvements.

• $500,000 for the Church Road roundabout project.

• $413,000 for the Sooke homelessness coordination project.

• $50,000 to assist with asset management.

• $150,000 UBCM FireSmart Program Grant.

Several grants support the implementation of the district’s transportation and the parks and trails master plans.

Tait said that grant funding paves the way for the future development of critical community infrastructure. Projects will be accomplished through grants and timelines outlined in the five-year financial plan.

Other notable municipal accomplishments:

• 386 residential building permits issued.

• 24 community grants awarded.

• 86 council and committee meetings conducted.

• 697 bylaw concerns addressed.

• 4,309 calls for service responded by the RCMP in Sooke.

• 925 calls answered by Sooke Fire Rescue.

• Completion of the Bluffs staircase.

• Ground-breaking the fenced dog park at Pond’s Park Corridor and a community sports box at 2430 Phillips Rd.

• In partnership with B.C. Housing, ground-breaking on 75 affordable rental homes on Charters Road, 170 units for low to moderate-income levels on Drennan Street and 33 supportive homes for people experiencing homelessness on West Coast Road.

