September flight exposures reported through Victoria

Travellers on two Sept. 1 flights between Victoria and Vancouver may have been exposed to cases of COVID-19, the BC Centre for Disease Control reports. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Two September flights through the Victoria International Airport have had cases of COVID-19 onboard so far, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

On Sept. 1, passengers on Pacific Coastal flight 8P119 from Vancouver to Victoria may have been exposed to the virus. The affected rows have not been specified.

The same day, passengers in rows 11 to 17 on Air Canada flight 8068 from Victoria to Vancouver may also have come in contact with someone carrying COVID-19.

All affected passengers are asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

The two exposures are the only ones reported through Victoria for the month so far. In August, Victoria saw a record-breaking 23 flight exposures, up from six in July and two in March and June.

