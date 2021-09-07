Serious car crash downs tree, slows section of Sooke Road

A serious car crash that downed a tree across the highway has significantly slowed a section of Sooke Road in both directions Tuesday (Sept. 7) morning.
RCMP announced they and emergency crews were on scene at the intersection of Sooke and Woodlands roads at 3 a.m. By shortly before 4 a.m., police said a detour had been established while the road remained closed.
Single-lane alternating traffic is now being allowed to go through the area, but drivers are told to expect delays.
More to come.
