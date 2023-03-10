‘Seriously?’ Victoria-area homeowners block public street space with ‘no parking’ signs

Some Greater Victoria residents really don’t like people parking in front of their houses.

So much so that they try and block others from parking there using a variety of tricks, from leaving garbage bins in the spaces to orange cones to homemade signs.

Like the signs you can see in the photo attached to this story.

The signs that have a real-looking “no parking” logo emblazoned on them and are attached to sticks.

Photos were posted on Twitter by an account that calls itself the Johnson Street Bridge (@JohnsonStBRDG), which is known for capturing moments of bad behaviour, including people blocking active transportation lanes.

“Let’s play a game called: Guess What Municipality These Homeowners Live in, Who Think They Literally Own the Street,” reads the tweet. “The title is a work in process, but I think you get the idea.”

Several people responded with guesses like Saanich, Gordon Head and Oak Bay. It turns out these “no parking” signs were posted on a residential street in Esquimalt called Parklands Drive.

People unloaded on the idea.

“They’re seriously putting homemade no parking signs out in front of their house on city property?” tweeted one person.

“I’m gonna go pee on those signs,” tweeted another.

For the record, public streets are open to all and can’t be restricted by homeowners.

