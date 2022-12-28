Residential curbside waste collection was cancelled in Victoria on Dec. 20 and 23. (Black Press Media file photo)

Residential curbside waste collection was cancelled in Victoria on Dec. 20 and 23. (Black Press Media file photo)

‘Seriously?!” Victoria residents furious about waste collection cancellations

Those affected by the cancellations can leave an extra bag out on their next collection date

The City of Victoria says residents whose routes were impacted by the residential curbside waste collection cancellations on Dec. 20 and 23 will be able to put out one extra garbage bag on their next regularly scheduled collection date.

The cancellations were due to the weather conditions.

The extra garbage bag can’t weigh more than 30 pounds and green and grey bin lids must be fully closed.

Some James Bay residents were quite upset about the cancellations as their next scheduled pickup isn’t until Jan. 11.

One resident posted on Facebook that their bins will be overflowing before that date.

“Seriously?! Our bins will be overflowing WAY before that!”

“Seagulls are having a picnic,” wrote another.

Another user posted that they have more garbage at Christmas than at any other time of year.

Residential curbside waste collection was cancelled in Victoria on Dec. 20 and 23. (Black Press Media file photo)
