Serval cat roaming Brentwood Bay captured on camera near baited traps

Brentwood Bay serval Cassia enjoys the indoors but discovered a way to explore, letting herself out the back door on Oct. 6. (Courtesy Sylvia Lammers)

Traps are set and adjacent surveillance has already captured video of a serval cat on the loose in Brentwood Bay.

Cassia, a large cat with big ears and spots, was spotted by a neighbour a couple of streets away from her home Thursday night, chasing a rabbit, said owner Sylvia Lammers.

The family has since installed contraptions for the door handles after Cassia let herself out the back door Wednesday (Oct. 5) morning. A neighbour spotted her a couple of hours later and the latest sighting came after 10 p.m. Thursday, again not far from her home. Lammers and a team from ROAM (Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing) went out with traps and surveillance.

ROAM sent Lammers video of Cassia near the trap, baited with her favourite prawn snack, mid-morning Friday. An emotional Lammers fought the urge to go seek out her beloved pet and asks residents to do the same – leave Cassia’s capture to the experts.

“People should not approach her … The best thing people can do is call us so the ROAM people can do their job. They’re good at their job. There is no way people could catch her,” Lammers said.

“She’s just having the time of her life, albeit starting to get hungry.”

That said, the instinct is for neighbours to feel for her and put out food, which would only hamper her capture, Lammers said.

It’s been an eventful week for servals on Vancouver Island, a pair of serval cats escaped from an enclosure in a neighbourhood near Qualicum Beach on Oct. 2. One was captured, but not before it killed a neighbour’s pet domestic feline. The other remains at large. The couple in that case feels the enclosure may have been intentionally opened.

Lammers is adamant servals are not a good pet for just anyone.

“They only make good pets for the people that know them, are familiar with them, are prepared to provide them with what they need. It is not a good pet for everyone. It is not like having a regular domestic household pet,” Lammers said.

Cassia is a rescue they’ve had since she was six months old, precisely because someone realized her breed was not a good fit for them.

While she normally wears a harness, she’s without one now, roaming the area of Brentwood Heights and Seaview Drive. Anyone who sees the large cat is asked to call Lammers at 250-588-0669, Don at 250-418-5112 or ROAM at 778-977-6260.

