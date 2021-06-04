Settlement reached in UBCO wellness check between Kelowna RCMP, Mona Wang

Photos of Mona Wang, the injuries she sustained and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacey Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)

Mona Wang didn’t get what she wanted, but neither did the RCMP.

Wang launched a lawsuit against the Kelowna RCMP last year, alleging an officer left her with significant injuries after a wellness check in January 2020. Surveillance footage, publicized alongside the lawsuit in June 2020, showed Const. Lacy Browning dragging the UBCO student down the hallway of her apartment building and stepping on her head.

Now, Wang and the RCMP have reached a settlement on the matter.

“I settled to move on with my life,” Wang said in a written statement to the media. “Despite this, I expect the justice system to do what is right by taking steps to ensure that Lacey Browning is not allowed to continue acting as an RCMP member. She is a disgrace to the RCMP with a history of assaulting vulnerable people, and she will not stop.”

B.C. RCMP confirmed the two parties settled but refused to comment stating the details are covered under a confidentiality clause.

While the lawsuit may be settled, Browning may still face criminal repercussions. The RCMP launched an investigation after the footage came to light, the results of which were recently forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for charge consideration — after significant delay.

“Many individuals who have experienced assault by the RCMP are suffering in silence – not only from the trauma, but also the lack of access to justice,” Wang said, thanking her lawyer.

A weeks-long investigation was launched in July 2020 by local Mounties. However, an external review by the Abbotsford Police Department resulted in a need for further investigation in September. This past April, the Kelowna RCMP concluded its investigation and sent its findings to B.C. Prosecution Service.

Browning is still facing two other lawsuits, filed shortly after Wang came forward, involving two unrelated incidents.

“If there is anything to take away from my story, it is to treat each other with kindness and reach out for help if you need it. You are not alone, and you deserve happiness,” Wang concluded.

Resources for anybody experiencing a mental health crisis are readily available and free of charge. You can find help by calling the Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-833-456-4566 or the BC Crisis Center at 1-800-784-2433 (1-800-SUICIDE).

