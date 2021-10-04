Seven-month-old Island puppy needs your help after breaking jaw in dog attack

The BC SPCA is hoping you can help little Daryl make a full recovery after he suffered painful injuries from a serious dog attack. Photo Supplied

Campbell River SPCA is asking for donations to help an injured puppy.

The BC SPCA is hoping you can help little Daryl make a full recovery after he suffered painful injuries from a serious dog attack.

The seven-month-old Shih Tzu-English Springer Spaniel cross suffered a broken jaw after being attacked by a larger dog and his owners surrendered the dog to the BC SPCA in Campbell River so that he could receive the urgent medical treatment he needed.

“Daryl’s broken jaw required plating, which cost $1,650,” says Stephanie Arkwright, manager of the BC SPCA in Campbell River. “His recovery is expected to take at least three or four more weeks.”

Petsecure Pet Health Insurance hears about unexpected injuries that can happen anywhere. They were touched by Daryl’s story and are matching up to $2,000 in donations towards medical care.

Arkwright says that despite the trauma he has experienced, Daryl is a happy-go-lucky pup who loves everyone he meets. “His foster family has nothing but positive things to say about him,” she says. “Daryl still loves other dogs, he gets along with cats and children. He hasn’t let this incident slow him down – he is a wonderful little dog and will be an amazing candidate for adoption once healed.”

Arkwright says the BC SPCA is grateful to generous animal lovers who ensure that animals like Daryl get the emergency care they need.

RELATED: Three kittens found zipped in freezer bag abandoned at BC SPCA branch

SPCA reconnect dog with her owners after Lytton fire



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCSPCA