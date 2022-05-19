BLANK SPACER

Several vehicles burn in Victoria fire spurred by high winds

Firefighters stopped Hillside Avenue blaze from spreading to neighbouring buildings

The Victoria Fire Department had a busy Wednesday with the wind storm fanning flames.

The department received more than 30 emergency calls, including vehicle crashes, medical emergencies, calls relating to the wind storm with power lines and trees down, a power pole on fire and a vehicle fire in the 600-block of Hillside Avenue in the Rock Bay neighbourhood that quickly spread.

After crews received the call for the vehicle fire, it quickly became evident it was much more than a simple fire, the department said in an Instagram post. The wind caused the fire to spread quickly and several vehicles were involved when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze before the flames spread to nearby structures, including large commercial buildings and residential suites.

READ MORE: Roads closed, 13,000 still without power on south Island in wake of spring wind storm

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VictoriaVictoria Fire Department

Previous story
BMX park in Qualicum Beach repeatedly hit by vandals, delaying start of 2022 season
Next story
Former B.C. legislature clerk guilty on one count of fraud, breach of trust

Just Posted

The wind storm on May 18 caused a fire to quickly spread to surrounding vehicles. The Victoria Fire Department was able to put out the fire before it spread to neighbouring buildings. (VictoriaFire730/Instagram)
Several vehicles burn in Victoria fire spurred by high winds

The 1700-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road remained closed on the morning of May 19 after a large tree fell during a windstorm on the previous day. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Roads closed, 13,000 still without power on south Island in wake of spring wind storm

The last time the garage sale was held was in 2019. It’s back this year after a two-year COVID hiatus. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin Mighty Garage Sale back in action this month

The booming Canada geese population on Vancouver Island has the Capital Regional District looking into how to mitigate the birds’ ecological and economic impact. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island’s overabundant Canada goose population has CRD looking for solutions