An Asian giant hornet from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington state Dept. of Agriculture in Olympia, Wash. in May 2020. University of California researchers are now looking into using sex pheromones to trap male Asian giant hornets and reduce mating. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

An Asian giant hornet from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington state Dept. of Agriculture in Olympia, Wash. in May 2020. University of California researchers are now looking into using sex pheromones to trap male Asian giant hornets and reduce mating. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Sex traps could muzzle mating of Asian giant ‘murder hornets,’ slow spread to B.C.

Researchers experimenting with ensnaring male hornets with sex pheromones

Researchers out of China and California believe sexual attraction may be the answer to slowing the spread of the world’s largest hornet.

Dubbed “murder hornets” for their ability to decapitate bees, the Asian giant hornets have been steadily making their way into the U.S. and Canada, including numerous sightings in B.C., in recent years.

So far, efforts to subdue their spread have focused on physically removing their nests, but a report released in March suggests a new method may be on the rise.

Research by a group of international scientists point to harnessing virgin queen hornet’s sex pheromones as the key. In several experiments, the team collected the pheromones off the queens and placed them into “sex traps,” capturing thousands of male Asian giant hornets and preventing them from mating. No female hornets were every tricked into the traps, according to the report.

The research is preliminary, but the scientists behind it are suggesting immediate further testing of their method. They are also working to identify more of the sex pheromone components, to perfect their sex trap mixture.

READ ALSO: Asian giant “murder hornets” found in Langley

READ ALSO: Invasive honeybee-eating hornets with toxic sting found on Vancouver Island for first time

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaMurder HornetsScience

Previous story
Canadian airlines among carriers asking appeal court to quash passenger rights rules

Just Posted

The pool facilities at Gordon Head Recreation Centre will be closed until the end of summer for construction. (Gordon Head Rec Centre/Facebook)
Pool facilities at Saanich’s Gordon Head Recreation to close for summer construction

The West Shore RCMP is seeking the rightful owner of this mobility scooter, which was found last month in a Colwood park. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP seeks rightful owner of mobility scooter

Central Saanich Police Service hopes members of the public can help identify who dumped this distinct blue stucco on private property in the 6900-block of Highway 17. (Central Saanich Police Service/Facebook)
Illegal dumping on Central Saanich property being investigated as criminal mischief

Work is being done on the northbound lane between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, to 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 7. The paving is part of temporary fixes to repair damages from November flooding. (Black Press Media file photo)
Malahat down to single-lane alternating traffic Wednesday night