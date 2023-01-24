(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

‘Sextortion’ targeting teen boys on the rise in Victoria, says VicPD

Police issue warning to public

By Ella Matte, contributor

Victoria police encourage members of the community to stay safe after reporting that cases of sextortion are on the rise – especially with young men.

Concern has risen for this demographic after numbers in sextortion spiked, said Bowen Osoko, a spokesperson for the Victoria Police Department.

Osoko said, “we saw a significant rise in 2022, locally, of sextortion targeting teen boys and young men.”

To put it into perspective, Osoko said that “in 2019, we had five extortion files so that includes all of their extortion and sextortion. In 2022, we had 37 extortion files and 27 of those were sextortion and two-thirds of those were from men.”

So far, the youngest person who has come forward is a 13-year-old boy, Osoko said, adding that many acts of sextortion have taken place online.

Typically, Osoko said, the person planning the sextortion often assumes the online identity of a teen girl or young woman and creates a fake Instagram or Snapchat account.

They connect with the boys through gaming or a light topic they are interested in. Then they use a medium with a chat function and start a “flirtatious” type of conversation. The flirtation is usually quite aggressive. They then make a request for an intimate photo or video from the individual they are talking to. If that image or video is sent then there is usually a switch in behaviour from the person committing sextortion.

Then they would threaten the victim by asking for money usually in some form of bitcoin or e-transfer or else they will share the explicit image or video when friends and family.

“Previously, traditional sextortion was often someone targeting a teen girl or a young woman trying to get them to share inmate images in an effect to get more inmate images of them to take control,” said Osoko. “It’s usually a smaller sexually motivated offense while with these sextortion’s they’re financially motivated and they’re on an expanding scale.”

VicPD encourages victims of sextortion who haven’t spoken up about it, to reach out to a trusted family member, caregiver or friend.

READ MORE: ‘Unlawful entry’: Nosy Victoria landlords can’t just stroll into your home whenever they want

crime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
99-year-old Victoria cancer survivor says small donation make a big difference
Next story
PODCAST: What’s the Drill? Home Building Communication Strategies

Just Posted

Elizabeth Laungharne is a supporter of small donations, students and time to work on important causes like helping BC Cancer - Victoria. (Courtesy of Jordan McClymont)
99-year-old Victoria cancer survivor says small donation make a big difference

(Black Press Media file photo)
‘Sextortion’ targeting teen boys on the rise in Victoria, says VicPD

A bike lane on Tillicum Road. (Chris Campbell photo)
Opinion: Is this Greater Victoria’s ‘most disruptive bike lane’? A bike lane hater says ‘yes’

The house is at 3355 Midland Rd. and it’s more than 14,000 square feet. (Photo contributed)
Cavernous mansion with 3 kitchens selling for $10M as Victoria real estate craters