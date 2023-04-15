‘She touched a lot of lives’: Memorial run for West Shore RCMP officer killed in the line of duty

The Sarah Beckett Memorial Run will take place May 13 at Starlight Stadium in Langford. (Michelle Evans Photography)

The annual Sarah Beckett Memorial Run provides funds for important services while honouring the memory of West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett, who was killed in the line of duty.

Beckett was 32 when her police vehicle was struck by a drunk driver in 2016. The run in her name strives to remember her as a Mountie, mother, wife and friend – while providing assistance to non-profit organizations in Greater Victoria.

The run/walk will take place May 13 at Starlight Stadium in Langford, with proceeds going to BGC South Vancouver Island and the Goldstream Food Bank.

Capped at 800 people this year, Beckett’s widower Brad Aschenbrenner said he expects there will be a large number of people participating in both the in-person run and virtually.

“There is still people throughout the United States and Canada – the first run, there were people throughout the world who were doing it – but, we still have a lot of interest in it,” Ashenbrenner said.

As the memorial run is an effort to keep her memory alive, Ashenbrenner said he wanted to provide some relief for children in need, so the particular charities that receive funds from the event reflect Beckett’s love for her community, particularly kids.

“We raised money doing the run in 2019 for the boys and girls club and the food bank and we decided to stick with the boys and girls club and the food bank because kids were near and dear to Sarah,” Ashenbrenner said. “Its hard to see all the youth out there right now in need. If we can help provide a little bit of relief for that, for them to get out into activities through the boys and girls club, then that’s great.”

While the run has been virtual in the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ashenbrenner said he hopes the in-person event this year will bring members of the community together to heal and remember.

“This is more of a healing event for the community, just bringing everyone together,” he said. “It is not just me and the boys who lost Sarah, it was the community that did. She did a lot. She touched a lot of lives.”

Additionally, the run is a chance to make an impact on the community through promoting healthy living and fitness.

“The run promotes healthy living, coming together as a community and obviously giving back to the less fortunate,” Ashenbrenner said. “There might be some parents who can’t afford to help their kids or maybe just whatever it is. We just want to give back and help in whatever way we can.”

