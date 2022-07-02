Shelbourne Street reopens following Saanich shootout

Saanich Police say the crime scene at the Bank of Montreal has been released

Blacked out fencing seals off the crime scene that is the BMO bank at Shelbourne and Pear streets in Saanich on Thursday evening (June 30). On Saturday (July 2), Saanich Police announced the crime scene had been released and Shelbourne and Pear streets had been completely reopened to traffic and pedestrians. (Black Press Media file photo)

Shelbourne Street in Saanich has reopened to traffic four days after a section of it was closed following a shootout between police and two armed men.

Saanich Police confirmed the reopening in a tweet just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday (July 2).

Police said the crime scene at the Bank of Montreal where the shootout occurred has been released, and all road closures which had been in place in the area have been lifted.

“The Saanich Police Department and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) would like to express our sincere appreciation to the public for their patience as our investigators worked tirelessly to complete the challenging protracted investigation of the scene,” read a follow-up tweet.

The area had been closed to traffic and pedestrians since June 28 after a pair of armed men – identified by police earlier Saturday as 22-year-old twins Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie of Duncan – got into a shootout with police as they exited the building.

Both men were killed in the incident, and six members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team were injured.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, with the VIIMCU leading it.

Anyone with recent information or interactions with the two male suspects, who saw the 1992 white Toyota Camry with black racing stripes associated with them in the week prior to the incident, or anything else that could be related, are asked to contact VIIMCU at 250-380-6211.

