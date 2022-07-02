Blacked out fencing seals off the crime scene that is the BMO bank at Shelbourne and Pear streets in Saanich on Thursday evening (June 30). On Saturday (July 2), Saanich Police announced the crime scene had been released and Shelbourne and Pear streets had been completely reopened to traffic and pedestrians. (Black Press Media file photo)

Blacked out fencing seals off the crime scene that is the BMO bank at Shelbourne and Pear streets in Saanich on Thursday evening (June 30). On Saturday (July 2), Saanich Police announced the crime scene had been released and Shelbourne and Pear streets had been completely reopened to traffic and pedestrians. (Black Press Media file photo)

Shelbourne Street reopens following Saanich shootout

Saanich Police say the crime scene at the Bank of Montreal has been released

Shelbourne Street in Saanich has reopened to traffic four days after a section of it was closed following a shootout between police and two armed men.

Saanich Police confirmed the reopening in a tweet just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday (July 2).

Police said the crime scene at the Bank of Montreal where the shootout occurred has been released, and all road closures which had been in place in the area have been lifted.

“The Saanich Police Department and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) would like to express our sincere appreciation to the public for their patience as our investigators worked tirelessly to complete the challenging protracted investigation of the scene,” read a follow-up tweet.

The area had been closed to traffic and pedestrians since June 28 after a pair of armed men – identified by police earlier Saturday as 22-year-old twins Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie of Duncan – got into a shootout with police as they exited the building.

Both men were killed in the incident, and six members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team were injured.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, with the VIIMCU leading it.

Anyone with recent information or interactions with the two male suspects, who saw the 1992 white Toyota Camry with black racing stripes associated with them in the week prior to the incident, or anything else that could be related, are asked to contact VIIMCU at 250-380-6211.

READ MORE: Saanich bank shootout suspects confirmed as 22-year-old twins from Duncan

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Police Department

Previous story
Woman held hostage during B.C. bank shooting experiencing roller-coaster of emotions

Just Posted

Blacked out fencing seals off the crime scene that is the BMO bank at Shelbourne and Pear streets in Saanich on Thursday evening (June 30). On Saturday (July 2), Saanich Police announced the crime scene had been released and Shelbourne and Pear streets had been completely reopened to traffic and pedestrians. (Black Press Media file photo)
Shelbourne Street reopens following Saanich shootout

A rider catches air off a jump Saturday (July 2) during BMX Canada Nationals action hosted by the Greater Victoria BMX Association at West Shore Parks and Recreation in Colwood. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Hundreds flock to Colwood for BMX Canada Nationals

Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch, Chief Ray Bernoties, left, new Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Julie Chanin and Acting Chief Mark Fisher during Chanin’s official swearing in on June 21 at municipal hall. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Gender balance at Oak Bay police a symptom of a healthier department

The public hearing and possible council decision on a six-storey mixed-use building at the corner of Shelbourne Street and McRae Avenue in Saanich was rescheduled for 7 p.m. on July 5. (Courtesy of Abstract Developments)
Public hearings on tap for Saanich fire hall project, McRae/Shelbourne proposal

Pop-up banner image ×