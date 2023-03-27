One man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a Nanaimo businessman March 12. (News Bulletin file photo)

One man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a Nanaimo businessman March 12. (News Bulletin file photo)

Shooting at homeless encampment in Nanaimo results in arrest and charges

Incident sent 49-year-old business owner to hospital with serious injuries

Police have have arrested the suspect in a shooting at a homeless encampment this month that sent a Nanaimo business owner to hospital with serious injuries.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Craig Truckle, 37, of Nanaimo and of no fixed address, has been arrested in connection with the shooting March 12.

Police made the arrest at about 11 p.m. March 22 without incident in downtown Nanaimo and took the individual into police custody.

The following day, Truckle was charged with one count of pointing a firearm without lawful excuse. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Truckle’s next court appearance is Tuesday, March 28, in provincial court in Nanaimo.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said a publication ban has been put in place on the court proceedings and police can release no further information.

RCMP haven't yet made arrest after shooting at Nanaimo homeless encampment


