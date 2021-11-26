Nanaimo RCMP returned a ping pong table stolen from family that bought it to cope with COVID-19 lockdowns. (Photo submitted)

Shotgun, motorcycle and ping pong table seized in bust in Nanaimo

RCMP say social media tips helped lead to arrests and recovery of allegedly stolen items

A shotgun, a motorcycle and a ping pong table were some of the items seized by Nanaimo RCMP in a bust this week.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, police executed a search warrant Tuesday, Nov. 23, after tips about the stolen ping pong table led investigators to a home “well-known” to police.

A search of the central Nanaimo residence turned up not only the ping pong table, but also an unloaded shotgun, a small amount of crystal methamphetamine, three smart phones and a stolen motorcycle. Four adults were arrested at the scene and while two were released, the other two – a man and a woman in their late 40s – were held in custody and are facing potential charges of possession of stolen property. The “multi-jurisdicitional offenders,” the press release said, were later released as the investigation continues.

RCMP said the ping pong table was stolen Nov. 22 from a carport. It was purchased by the family as a means for coping with with lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic and had provided “countless hours of family time and enjoyment.”

The homeowner reported the theft to police and also posted photos on social media, which generated tips that police were able to follow up on. The press release noted that the ping pong table owner was surprised it was recovered so quickly and is now keeping the item in the family’s basement.

