The City of Victoria is testing out a new software program to spot potholes. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

The City of Victoria is testing out a new software program to spot potholes. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Sick of potholes? Victoria has AI for that

Software spots potholes as they develop

Victoria drivers fed up with potholes in the city could find fewer of them in the future thanks to AI.

The City of Victoria is conducting a pilot program using pothole-finding software to scan roads for damage to help locate and fix potholes as they develop.

The city says it assesses conditions on its 279 kilometres of roads every three years and the software program will help increase the number of potholes that are repaired.

“Whether you cycle, take the bus or drive, safe, resilient and quality roads are a priority for the city,” said Philip Bellefontaine, the city’s director of engineering and public works, in a statement. “Last year, we paved more than any other year in the city’s history and are set to pave even more in 2023. We are always looking for innovative ways to increase efficiency and better prioritize our road repairs and this new software suite is another tool we have to keep our road network in good shape.”

Most road repairs use 100 per cent recycled asphalt from the city’s own asphalt plant to “reduce costs, carbon emissions and the reliance on newly extracted material sources,” said a news release.

Potholes occur when asphalt is weakened by the freezing and thawing of water in the roads and cracks under the weight of moving traffic. Seasonal road damage, coupled with more frequent and extreme high temperatures and the age of much of Victoria’s road network has negatively impacted the overall condition of roads.

The public is encouraged to report potholes to public works by calling 250.361.0400 or emailing pw@victoria.ca.

READ MORE: ’Greedy’ Victoria landlord got concussed tenant drunk to get her to sign eviction

Do you have a story tip? Email: chris.campbell@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Traffic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CN workers back union strike mandate as contract talks for 3,000 employees continue

Just Posted

The City of Victoria is testing out a new software program to spot potholes. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Sick of potholes? Victoria has AI for that

The University of Victoria’s men’s basketball team captured their second-straight Canada West title after defeating the University of Winnipeg on March 3, 2023. (Courtesy of Matt Macsemniuk/UVic Vikes)
Vikes earn back-to-back Canada West men’s basketball titles

Karly Nygaard-Petersen, a doctoral student at Royal Roads University, researched what role fun played in people’s uptake of e-scooters and micro-mobility options. (Courtesy of Karly Nygaard-Petersen)
E-scooter uptake highlights role of fun in transportation: Royal Roads researcher

A large group gathers at Market Square in Victoria on the final day of the 2023 Wounded Warrior Run BC on Sunday (March 5). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)
10th annual Wounded Warrior Run BC raises an estimated $150K