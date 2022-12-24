Heather Collins (left) and her four friends received an unexpected early Christmas present after Collins had commented on the crocheted hat of a female customer. (Photo courtesy of Heather Collins)

Sidney clerk receives unexpected early Christmas present

Heather Collins and her friends showed off the gifted crocheted hats at Butchart Gardens

Heather Collins (left) and her four friends received an unexpected early Christmas present after Collins had commented on the crocheted hat of a female customer, who had come into her Sidney store. According to Collins, the customer soon left, only to return an hour later with six hats like it.

The day after the encounter, Collins shared the story with her four friends during a trip to Butchart Gardens, where they wore the hats, receiving many compliments along the way.

“Kindness from a stranger is powerful at any time of year,” said Collins. “At this time of year, it is more. I will never forget this.”

