Sidney/North Saanich RCMP warn public after man offers ride to teen near rec centre

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are warning the public to be vigilant after a youth was offered a ride Monday afternoon by a man unknown to them.

The reported incident happened the afternoon of Nov. 8, said Cpl. Andres Sanchez, and saw a man driving a red Mitsubishi SUV and accompanied by a woman slow down to offer a ride to a youth walking near the bus stop at Panorama Community Centre in North Saanich.

“When the teen ignored the man, he eventually drove away without further incident,” said Sanchez, adding that no licence plate was obtained. The parents of the teen later reported the incident to police.

Police have not made any definitive link between this incident and one that happened around 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 near East Saanich Road and Cooperidge Drive in Central Saanich. In that incident, an unknown man reportedly grabbed a teenager by the arm and yelled at him, before the boy broke free and ran away.

Police are, however asking the public to “be extra vigilant when walking alone, and not to accept rides from unknown people,” Sanchez said.

The man in the North Saanich incident is described as between age 40 and 50, Caucasian, of thin build, with crooked yellow teeth and blonde spiked-up hair. The woman is described as being of South Asian heritage, average build, wearing colourful clothes and also between 40 and 50.

The red Mitsubishi SUV is possibly a 2010-era model and has numerous scratches on the doors.

Police ask anyone with knowledge these individuals, or who may have witnessed either incident, or have experienced a similar situation to call Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

