Sidney Satellite lab closing until July

Those needing services asked to use Saanich Peninsula Hospital or Sidney Lifelabs location

The Sidney Satellite outpatient lab will be closed until July 4. (Google streetview)

The Sidney Satellite outpatient laboratory will be closed until next month.

Island Health said the closure will run from Monday (June 13) to July 4. Those needing outpatient lab services can access them through the Saanich Peninsula Hospital or the Sidney Lifelabs location (2475 Bevan Ave.).

Island Health said anyone who had a booked appointment at the Sidney Satellite lab during the closure will be contacted directly and informed that their appointment will now take place on the same day and time at Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

Island Health said the temporary closure of the outpatient lab, located at 2357 James White Blvd., is “to ensure reliable, consistent acute and outpatient laboratory service.”

