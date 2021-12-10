A youth vaccination clinic scheduled for Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre was cancelled on Dec. 10 and guardians are being asked to rebook their children’s shots. (Black Press Media file photo)

A youth vaccination clinic scheduled for Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre was cancelled on Dec. 10 and guardians are being asked to rebook their children’s shots. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney youth vaccine clinic closed unexpectedly Dec. 10

‘Unforeseen staffing shortages’ led to cancelled appointments, Island Health says

A vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11 scheduled for the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney was closed Thursday (Dec. 10) morning due to “unforeseen staffing challenges,” according to Island Health.

A Saanich Peninsula parent told Black Press Media he received a text message before 11 a.m. on Dec. 10 informing him that his daughter’s appointment, originally scheduled for the same day, had been cancelled.

Island Health is asking residents to rebook their children’s appointment online at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

