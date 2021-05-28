Seal pup Meghan Mackerel (left), here seen with Prince Herring, at Vancouver’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, was among three pups rescued from local beaches with the help of Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Rescue centre)

Seal pup Meghan Mackerel (left), here seen with Prince Herring, at Vancouver’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, was among three pups rescued from local beaches with the help of Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Rescue centre)

Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea helps deliver seals to rescue facility

Residents are asked to stay away from seal pups and call for help in doubt

Kit Thornton, head of animal care at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea, is preparing to help and possibly house, if only for a short while, rescued harbour seal pups.

By virtue of its location, trained staff and resources, the centre plays an important role in helping the Vancouver-based Marine Mammal Rescue (MMR) centre do its job.

Thornton, who previously worked at the centre and holds a diploma in Veterinary Technology in addition to being a marine biologist, expects pups to be coming soon.

“It is definitely getting to the end of May, the start of June, when they start to come in,” she said.

Pupping season for harbour seals usually starts in late May and mothers will periodically leave single pups alone for several hours while foraging. It’s not uncommon to see a lone seal pup on shore, Thornton added.

“Usually, the mom stays pretty close in the vicinity.”

Thornton offers this advice to anyone who comes across a lone seal on shore: “The best thing to do is to stay back, and when in doubt, call the (MMR). They have people there answering the phones and they will be able to give you the absolute best guidance for that particular situation.”

MMR experts may monitor an animal for up to 24 hours, she added.

Occasions do arise when the rescue centre asks staff at the Shaw Centre to help rescue seal pups, the most common cause being maternal separation. Reasons that may separate mothers from pups include disruptive behaviour from humans and dogs, which is increasing, said Thornton. “Or else, the mum hasn’t come back. Maybe she was eaten by an orca or something.”

RELATED: Sidney Island visitors asked to stay away from seal pups

In 2020, Shaw Centre staff helped rescue four pups, one more than in 2019 and two more than 2018.

The good news first: all of them were later released into the wild after undergoing rehabilitation.

“When they are found, they usually have been away from their moms for 24 to 48 hours,” Thornton said, and often they are dehydrated. “You can tell if they are dehydrated, because they have very dry fur around their eyes. A well-hydrated, healthy seal pup will naturally have ‘wet eye rings.’”

They will also appear very underweight, she said, noting that “a seal pup should be nice and round.” Other signs include extra skinfolds and protruding hip bones. Common injuries pups are found with include lacerations to their flippers and issues with their eyes.

If asked to look after an animal, centre staff will assess it and make travel arrangements to MMR by boat, helicopter or Harbour Air, which often delivers animals at no cost, said Thornton.

If immediate transport is not possible, the animal stays overnight at the centre before being shipped out to Vancouver for specialized care to address injuries and help recovery. The animal then undergoes training to learn the skills needed to survive in the wild. Once it has proven its ability to thrive it is weighed, health-checked, tagged and released back into the wild.

MRR rehabilitates more than 100 marine mammals per year. It can be reached at 1-604-258-7325 or find more information at vanaqua.org/marine-mammal-rescue.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

EnvironmentrescueSaanich PeninsulaWildlife

Previous story
BC Transit driver brings joy to bus-loving Greater Victoria toddler

Just Posted

Seal pup Meghan Mackerel (left), here seen with Prince Herring, at Vancouver’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, was among three pups rescued from local beaches with the help of Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Rescue centre)
Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea helps deliver seals to rescue facility

Residents are asked to stay away from seal pups and call for help in doubt

Debbie Simpson (left), who drives the No. 14 bus between the University of Victoria and Victoria General Hospital, made a connection with two-year-old bus-lover Adalyn Wall (right) and brought her a BC Transit goodie bag on May 5. (Photo courtesy BC Transit)
BC Transit driver brings joy to bus-loving Greater Victoria toddler

Adalyn Wall, 2, receives bus-themed gift bag from driver pal

Plans to develop Sidney’s Cedarwood Inn and Suites remain on hold, but could pick up after completion of Sidney’s Official Community Plan review. (Black Press Media File)
Site of iconic Sidney motel could become neighbourhood village

GMC Projects ‘likely’ to submit yet-to-be determined proposal after OCP review

Bennett Dean turns two on May 28 and his family has planned a surprise car parade the following afternoon at 3 p.m. on Garnet Road in honour of his big day. (Photo courtesy Cameron Dean)
Saanich family plans car parade for toddler’s second pandemic birthday

Vintage car owners, truck drivers commit to making Bennett Dean’s second birthday special

A collaborative totem project led by artist Carey Newman (at microphone) is unveiled during a ceremony at Oaklands Elementary School in Victoria. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
VIDEO: Collaborative totem project unveiled at Victoria’s Oaklands elementary

Legacy Totem Pole Project led by Carey Newman a nearly three-year project involving students

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Port Alberni’s BCHL ownership team is bringing a Junior B hockey team to the city for 2021-22. (SCREENSHOT)
Port Alberni joins Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League

Expansion Port Alberni Bombers cleared for takeoff in 2021

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Black Bear activity is picking up in Tofino and Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)
Bears feasting on spring’s bounty around Tofino and Ucluelet

Pacific Rim’s WildSafeBC coordinator urging residents to keep attractants secured

Most Read