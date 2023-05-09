Highway 99, north of Lilooet, is single-lane with alternating traffic Tuesday morning (May 9) due to flooding at Timmions Creek.

Highway 99, north of Lilooet, is single-lane with alternating traffic Tuesday morning (May 9) due to flooding at Timmions Creek.

Single-lane traffic on Highway 99, north of Lillooet, due to flooding

Transportation Ministry closed highway between Pemberton, Lilooet for potential slide risks

Highway 99, north of Lillooet, is single-lane with alternating traffic Tuesday morning (May 9) due to flooding at Timmions Creek.

Drive BC’s “Major Events” page notes that Highway 99, in both directions, is operating single-lane, alternating traffic for about a kilometre due to flooding between Basil Road and Veasy Lake Road, which is about 68 kilometres north of Lillooet.

The last update from Drive BC was at 8:33 a.m., but it says to expect delays.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry for more information.

This follows the Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry closing the highway between Lillooet and Pemberton overnight Monday (May 8) due to the potential risk for slides. Highway 99 was set to be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m Tuesday.

Rain and thunderstorms were in the forecast for the region, which the ministry said could trigger mud or debris flows down “known slide paths.”

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tax shelter fuels ‘cultural addiction’ to high and rising home prices: advocate
Next story
Iran hangs 2 in rare blasphemy case as executions surge

Just Posted

Susan Haddon of the Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association happily reports that Rutley will remain in ‘pink elephant park’ after park upgrades that include a new playground, splash park and restroom building. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Meet Rutley, trashcan-turned-icon of ‘pink elephant park’ in Saanich

An apartment fire in View Royal at around 11:30 p.m. Monday (May 8) night sent two people to the hospital. (Courtesy of Paul Hurst)
Two people hospitalized in View Royal apartment fire

OakTree Naturals owner Aman Jiwani packs up shop before moving to a space on Hillside Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)
Former Langford business owner calls for rent cap on commercial rate increases

Former Notables members and costume sale organizers Jill Garnet, left and Pat Chung get gussied up one last time ahead of the May 13 sale at Monterey. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Defunct Oak Bay musical theatre group sells decades worth of costumes and props