Sinkhole closes Hwy 14 west of Sooke in both directions

Highway 14 has been closed in both directions due to a sink hole west of Sooke, Emcon and DriveBC are reporting.
The closure was announced at around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.
According to reports, a washout in Jordan River is causing the damage. Officials are on scene assessing the situation.
More to come.
