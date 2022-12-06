Slick roads in the forecast for Greater Victoria during morning commute

Drivers should be wary of slippery roads Tuesday morning, warns Environment Canada.
The weather agency reiterated its warning first issued Monday, of potential snow and freezing drizzle expected during the Tuesday (Dec. 6) commute.
With temperatures hovering near 1 C on the Malahat and 2 C near the airport in North Saanich, the potential remains for slippery conditions.
The recent cold weather primed the south coast for low elevation snowfall, according to Environment Canada. A low pressure system will spin up over Vancouver Island this morning. Snowfall amounts will be minimal, trace to 2 cm. Temperatures are expected to rise Tuesday afternoon with snow switching to light rain for the next few days. Environment Canada expects snow could return to the Malahat overnight Saturday and Sunday.
