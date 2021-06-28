The wing of a small plane can be seen sticking up from a wooded area behind homes in the Haydon Place neighbourhood of Mill Bay. The plane crashed Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021. (Jack Wilke photo)

One airlifted to hospital after small plane crashes in Cowichan neighbourhood

Witness says plane was seen circling before going down in a residential Mill Bay subdivision

BC Ambulance was called to the scene of a small plane crash in the residential neighbourhood of Hayden Place in Mill Bay at around 1:25 p.m. on Monday, June 28.

Six ground and two air ambulances were sent to the scene, which remains active at 3 p.m. Paramedics cared for two patients. One was transported to hospital by ground ambulance in serious but stable condition. A second patient was airlifted to a higher level of care facility in critical condition.

A witness at the scene said two of those in the plane at the time of the crash were a teenage girl and her father, though this information has not been confirmed. He said the plane was circling before it came down.

This is as breaking news story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

NewsPlane crash

 

The wing of a small plane can be seen sticking up from a wooded area behind homes in the Haydon Place neighbourhood of Mill Bay. The plane crashed Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021. (Jack Wilke photo)

Rescue crews remain at the scene of a small plane crash in Mill Bay Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drying up in summer heat, only 38 Monday

Just Posted

The wing of a small plane can be seen sticking up from a wooded area behind homes in the Haydon Place neighbourhood of Mill Bay. The plane crashed Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021. (Jack Wilke photo)
One airlifted to hospital after small plane crashes in Cowichan neighbourhood

Crews from the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department and Fortis BC responded to a Melville Drive home on Monday morning for a minor gas leak. Unlike other organizations, emergency crews cannot easily escape the current high temperatures. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Gas leak response breaks eerie, heat-related quiet in Sidney

Former education minister Rob Fleming and Premier John Horgan read to children at the James Bay Library during a previous summer visit. This year’s BC Summer Reading Club, staged by the Greater Vuctoria Public Library, is open to children under 13 and will feature artwork from Vancouver cartoonist and illustrator Zoe Si. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria Public Library gives kids incentive to read this summer

Workers remove a damaged electrical transformer from a utility pole in the 800-block of Broughton Street. An earlier incident damaged the transformer and caused a brief power outage in the downtown area. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Power outage in downtown Victoria