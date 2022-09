A small fire was detected near Campbell River on Sept. 20. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service

A small wildfire near Middle Quinsam Lake south west of Campbell River was reported to the B.C. Coastal Wildfire Centre on Tuesday.

A spokesperson from the Coastal Wildfire Centre told the Mirror that a response officer was assessing the fire on Tuesday in a helicopter, and more information would be available following the assessment.

The cause is undetermined as of Tuesday afternoon.

