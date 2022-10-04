Smoke seen from Malahat as Highlands fire crew battles brush blaze in Gowlland Tod

Highlands Fire Rescue is battling a bush fire in Gowlland Tod Park near the Saanich Inlet.
The West Shore fire department updated residents on Facebook as crews attempted to access the fire around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Around 3 a.m., the department reported the fire inaccessible due to conditions and terrain. Crews stood down and maintained a visual on the fire, which reportedly saw slow growth overnight.
No structures are threatened at this time.
Witnesses reported seeing the smoke from the Malahat.
Highlands fire hopes to gain more information as the sun rises.
More to come…
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.