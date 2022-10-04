Highlands Fire Rescue reports battling a brush blaze in Gowlland Tod Park in the early hours of Oct. 4. (Google Maps)

Highlands Fire Rescue reports battling a brush blaze in Gowlland Tod Park in the early hours of Oct. 4. (Google Maps)

Smoke seen from Malahat as Highlands fire crew battles brush blaze in Gowlland Tod

Light of day provides context for firefighters

Highlands Fire Rescue is battling a bush fire in Gowlland Tod Park near the Saanich Inlet.

The West Shore fire department updated residents on Facebook as crews attempted to access the fire around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Around 3 a.m., the department reported the fire inaccessible due to conditions and terrain. Crews stood down and maintained a visual on the fire, which reportedly saw slow growth overnight.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Witnesses reported seeing the smoke from the Malahat.

Highlands fire hopes to gain more information as the sun rises.

READ ALSO: ‘Scariest time of year’: Another wildfire extinguished, this time in Highlands

More to come…

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Following B.C.’s Burden family through their real-time renovation

Just Posted

Salmon at Goldstream Provincial Park in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
See B.C.’s salmon run in action this fall with a new interactive online map

The new Amazon facility in Sidney is expected to open in early-to-mid October. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Amazon facility in Sidney expected to open this month

Colwood council approved a zoning amendment to the Royal Beach development which made minor changes to the proposed road layout on the property. The bylaw drew significant opposition from the community at a public hearing days before council’s vote. (Courtesy of Seacliff Properties)
Colwood approves Royal Beach change days after passionate public opposition heard

Highlands Fire Rescue reports battling a brush blaze in Gowlland Tod Park in the early hours of Oct. 4. (Google Maps)
Smoke seen from Malahat as Highlands fire crew battles brush blaze in Gowlland Tod

Pop-up banner image