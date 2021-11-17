Snow is once again in the forecast for the Malahat area. (File photo submitted)

Snow forecast for Thursday on Malahat

With temperature dropping to freezing, conditions on Hwy. 1 roadway could worsen again

A hint of snow is in the forecast for the Malahat.

Already plagued by closures after rainfall damaged a section of the Trans-Canada Highway, the mountain pass can expect to receive a mix of snow and rain Thursday afternoon (Nov. 18), according to the Weather Channel.

With a high of 4 C and a low of 0 C overnight, a 90 per cent chance of precipitation is predicted for that day, with rain in the morning and some snow mixing in later in the afternoon. That mix is forecast to continue into the evening.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 7 C and a low of 1 C. The clouds start to appear again on Sunday with rain in the forecast until Dec. 1, when a mix of rain and snow makes another appearance.

