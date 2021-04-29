Recreational vehicles at the Surfside RV Resort, as seen from Parksville Community Park, on April 26. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Snowbirds flying away after a winter spent in the mid-Island instead of the U.S.

Travel restrictions brought more people to Island RV parks, new restrictions pushing them away

The snowbirds are beginning to fly away.

On the advice of the provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnsworth, issued a new order prohibiting non-essential travel between the three regional health zones in B.C., as an attempt to further curb the transmission of COVID-19. This order came into effect on April 23 and will stay in effect until May 25.

Susan Lafauci of Parksville’s Paradise Fun Park said before April 23, their RV park was completely booked up for May long weekend. Since the new order came into effect, they’ve had to call customers back and cancel reservations.

“So that took care of a lot of people. And we have bookings for pretty much the whole summer, but if this carries on things are going to get worse,” she said. “If they’re on the Island, we’ve said they can still come because that’s what we understood.”

According to Lafauci, Paradise Fun Park was open over the winter, something they hadn’t done before, for snowbirds already on Vancouver Island who said they couldn’t go home. Of their 30 open sites, they have had approximately 14 ‘off-Island’ visitors stay.

“In a normal year with no COVID, we get people from all over,” she said.

READ MORE: Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry

Shawn Bennett, the general manager of Parksville’s Surfside RV Resort, said they haven’t accepted reservations from visitors north of Qualicum or south of Nanaimo for weeks.

Through most of the winter, however, he said they were full of snowbirds. Since the beginning of April, however, many of them left when the business switched over from off-season rates to ‘shoulder’ season rates. Many of which, Bennett said, were already there for the six-month maximum stay.

“We follow the city bylaw of maximum 180 days. But that said, some of them did extend and we let them for two weeks. Most of them were exiting April 1 but we had, say a dozen people, leave just prior to April 15. And now we’ve had three people that were concerned about not being able to get off the Island when they needed to… they figured it would be too risky for May long weekend.”

They have had people from within B.C. stay through the winter, as part of the snowbird population.

“And that’s people from the Lower Mainland, from the interior, and all these people that are typically going somewhere south of the border from October through April,” he said.

The president and CEO of Tourism Vancouver Island, Anthony Everett, confirmed there are normally plenty of snowbirds in Parksville Qualicum Beach, and perhaps more so in 2020/21 due to travel restrictions.

“Having said that though, anybody already here is still subject to those orders. The advisory used strong language around staying local, staying where you are. And then if you do need to travel, that it’s within your health area – in our case, that’s the Island.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CampingParksvillequalicum beachRVs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Broombusting season arrives across Vancouver Island
Next story
Highlands property tax up by 3%

Just Posted

This sign parked on a North Saanich property is visible from Highway 17 and its nature suggests dissatisfaction with the public health measures responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
North Saanich sign warns travellers of police state

Sign suggests dissatisfaction with COVID-19 public health measures

Knappett Projects field staff. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Construction Association)
Victoria worker honoured for committment to COVID safety

Safety manager Cori Coutts has helped to keep Knappett Projects jobsites COVID-free

(Metro Creative photo)
Masks now mandatory at University of Victoria in indoor common areas

Updated provincial health order requires post-secondary students, staff to mask-up

KH Silver Nails was closed April 29 after an early morning fire tore through the back half of the business. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
Fort Street nail salon severely damaged by overnight fire

Banging and screaming heard shortly before 2 a.m.

Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation president Karen Morgan and Troy Courville, clinical coordinator of surgical services and endoscopy, celebrate the opening of the day surgery unit at Saanich Peninsula Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation)
New day surgery unit opens at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Community donations funded the entire $3.5 million cost of the project

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

People line up and check in for an international flight at Pearson International Airport in Toronto. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
POLL: Do you think the government should issue vaccination passports?

As more and more Canadians receive their COVID-19 vaccinations, many see the… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 27

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Fanny Bay residents conducted a neighbourhood meeting last summer to discuss problem properties owned by Amandio Santos. Photo supplied
Alleged Island ‘slumlord’ accused of multiple property violations taken to court

“You can’t virtue signal saving the homeless when you’re a slumlord”: prosecutor

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

A B.C. Centre for Disease Control map showing new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 18-24. (BCCDC image)
COVID-19 cases down across Vancouver Island except for Nanaimo

B.C. Centre for Disease control releases data by local health area

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A family crosses the highway at Cathedral Grove. (BLACK PRESS file photo)
Cathedral Grove parking, paving at bottom of the ‘Hump’ coming soon for Highway 4

Province pauses plans to blast Angel Rock near Cameron Lake

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

Most Read