Snowfall impacting morning commute across Greater Victoria

February is refusing to go without a final reminder it’s still a winter month.

An overnight snowfall blanketed much of Greater Victoria, making roads slippery Tuesday morning (Feb. 28). Those conditions caused BC Transit to suspend service for the region shortly after 5:45 a.m.

⚠️🌨️ #YYJ #RiderAlert – Due to the current weather and road conditions in Greater Victoria, all service is suspended until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience, and encourage you to stay up to date by signing up for customer alerts https://t.co/lLVrZGDJ42 — BC Transit – Victoria (@victoriatransit) February 28, 2023

Reports coming in of a crash northbound on the Pat Bay Highway near Sayward Road

Schools in the Saanich School District (SD63) are closed due to unsafe conditions on the Peninsula.

Tues Feb 28 – Due to unsafe road conditions throughout the peninsula, all Saanich Schools will be CLOSED this morning. Please continue to check our website for updates https://t.co/0HYVbCH6st pic.twitter.com/FSkF1eZFJo — SD 63 Saanich (@sd63schools) February 28, 2023

However, Schools in the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) are open today. Regular buses are running but third-wave buses are not.

All schools are OPEN today (Feb. 28, 2023). Regular buses are running. Thirdwave buses are not running. Please travel with extra care as roadways are slushy and may be slippery in areas. Flurries are expected to continue throughout the morning so please dress warmly. #sd61learn pic.twitter.com/LFezbQDlua — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) February 28, 2023

The Sooke School District (SD62) had not posted an update as of 6:15 a.m.

A snowfall warning of 10 to 15 cm has been issued by Environment Canada for the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway. Snow is expected to fall until approximately noon, shifting to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

Heavy snowfall has resulted in a travel warning north of the Malahat. DriveBC has issued a travel advisory for the Trans-Canada Highway between Cobble Hill and Cowichan Bay roads (three kilometres south of Duncan to Mill Bay). Winter driving conditions are causing limited visibility due to heavy snowfall. The next update on that advisory is predicted for 9 a.m.

It's a snowy one. If you are driving this morning, make sure to give yourself lots of time and take it slow. Let us know if you see any problem areas #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/W5fXuR1ow9 — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) February 28, 2023

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsWest Shore