Royal Oak Drive looking east at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. (DriveBC traffic camera)

Snowfall impacting morning commute across Greater Victoria

BC Transit suspends service for region

February is refusing to go without a final reminder it’s still a winter month.

An overnight snowfall blanketed much of Greater Victoria, making roads slippery Tuesday morning (Feb. 28). Those conditions caused BC Transit to suspend service for the region shortly after 5:45 a.m.

Reports coming in of a crash northbound on the Pat Bay Highway near Sayward Road

Schools in the Saanich School District (SD63) are closed due to unsafe conditions on the Peninsula.

However, Schools in the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) are open today. Regular buses are running but third-wave buses are not.

The Sooke School District (SD62) had not posted an update as of 6:15 a.m.

A snowfall warning of 10 to 15 cm has been issued by Environment Canada for the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway. Snow is expected to fall until approximately noon, shifting to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

Heavy snowfall has resulted in a travel warning north of the Malahat. DriveBC has issued a travel advisory for the Trans-Canada Highway between Cobble Hill and Cowichan Bay roads (three kilometres south of Duncan to Mill Bay). Winter driving conditions are causing limited visibility due to heavy snowfall. The next update on that advisory is predicted for 9 a.m.

More to come.

 

Breaking NewsWest Shore

