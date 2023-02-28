‘So sad’: Customers mourn sudden closure of Victoria vegan butcher shop

The Very Good Butchers was once featured on Dragons’ Den

The Very Good Butchers, a vegan butcher shop, has closed down its downtown Victoria location. (Courtesy of the Very Good Butchers)

Victoria residents who love plant-based meats are mourning the sudden closure of a beloved vegan butcher shop that was once featured on Dragons’ Den.

The Very Good Butchers announced on Facebook that it was closing down its business at 515 Chatham St. in downtown Victoria.

“We are sorry to announce that we have closed our doors for good,” reads the post. “Since the first butchered bean, (we) worked hard to make our dream of a better world possible by loving the animals and the planet through our whole-food, plant-based meats. We hope to see you around. Thanks for making it a wild ride!”

Customers expressed their sadness in response to the news.

“So devastating … the cheese is what I’ll miss most,” wrote Sophia de Zeeuw.

“So sad. Your stuffed beasts were incredibly good. Best of luck with your new adventures,” wrote Georgelaine Dawn.

The original founders of the Very Good Butchers were featured on a 2018 episode of Dragons’ Den and expanded from its Douglas Street location to a larger store on Chatham Street as the company aimed to be “bigger and better.”

The company also went public with shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) in 2020, which raised more than $4 million that was set to be used for an expansion.

But in 2022, founder Mitchell Scott left the company as chief executive, followed by the resignation of co-cofounder James Davison. The company’s stock price then plummeted as losses piled up – leading to the closure.

