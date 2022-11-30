Someone bought a $1M winning ticket in Victoria

Alvin Deo and his group of 27 colleagues from Victoria have purchased lottery tickets for close to five years. (Courtesy BCLC)

Someone who bought a lotto ticket in Victoria woke up $1 million richer Wednesday morning.

The Play Now Lottery website shows winning numbers 2, 9, 19, 27, 39, 45 and 48 will pay out $1 million to someone in Victoria.

It’s the only prize won in the six Max Millions draws on Nov. 29.

The Lotto Max Extra breakdown shows 51 people matched three of four numbers to earn $1,000 and 3,386 folks matched two of four for a $10 prize. Nearly 70,000 got one of four to score a buck.

The last win announced in Greater Victoria was Alvin Deo and his colleagues who shared $1 million from the Oct. 14 Lotto Max draw.

“I was at home when I found out we won using the Lotto! App, and I was surprised by the number of zeroes that popped up. Then I let my group know and many were in disbelief,” Deo said in a Nov. 17 news release.

Deo and his group of 27 colleagues have purchased lottery tickets for close to five years and plan to celebrate the win together soon. He bought the winning ticket at Peninsula Co-op on Wale Road.

