Owen Bay, Sonora Island. Google Maps

Sonora Island community ordered to be ready to evacuate fire zone on moment’s notice

Residents of the Sonora Island community of Owens Bay have been told to prepare to leave their homes on short notice after the Strathcona Regional District (SRD) issued an evacuation alert at 11:45 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 12) night.

Upon recommendation of the BC Wildfire Service, the SRD issued an Evacuation Alert for residents south of Hyacinth Lake and Dorr Lake in the Owens Bay Community of Sonora Island (43 District Lots) which is located north of Campbell River.

Residents do not need to evacuate at this time. When an Evacuation Alert is issued, this is the time to get prepared to leave your home on short notice, a press release from the SRD says.

“Get your grab-and-go bags ready (which should include several days of clothing, toiletries and medications), your emergency plan, copies of important documents and important mementos.”

Residents are being told to wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before they leave the area.

If you may require assistance with either evacuating your area or coming to another community (such as being picked up by a vehicle at a dock) then call SRD’s Emergency Operation Centre at 250-830-6702 and leave a message with your contact information and your call will be returned.

The interface fire is currently two hectares and BC Wildfire Service personnel are working with the local Owens Bay fire brigade to fight the fire. BC Wildfire pleads that additional citizens avoid coming to the area to allow their aviation resources to operate safely.

The SRD will continue to monitor this situation and provide another update on Friday August 13th at 12 PM, at the latest.

For more information about this alert, visit www.srd.ca/evacuations.

