Sooke backs CRD climate initiative

Greater Victoria municipalities have until Dec. 17 to choose whether to support tax hike

The Capital Regional District is making the rounds of Greater Victoria municipalities requesting additional funding for new climate change initiatives, one of which is to hire a new electric vehicle program coordinator. (Twitter - City of Victoria)

The Capital Regional District is making the rounds of Greater Victoria municipalities requesting additional funding for new climate change initiatives, one of which is to hire a new electric vehicle program coordinator. (Twitter - City of Victoria)

The District of Sooke has approved a request from the Capital Regional District to help fund new climate initiatives.

The Climate Action Program is part of the CRD’s revamped climate change strategy, updated after the regional district declared a climate emergency in 2019.

The new funding request, which will see the program’s costs jump to $1.73 million from $480,000, is seeking funding for three new initiatives: to help homeowners receive rebates for doing energy efficiency retrofits on their homes, and to hire an electric vehicle coordinator and a corporate energy project manager.

While Sooke council didn’t unanimously approve the plan, most councillors agreed the region must work together to fill gaps in climate action programs.

“I don’t want to fire up a whole new service when the CRD is already doing one,” Mayor Maja Tait said.

Coun. Tony St-Pierre is thrilled the CRD and the municipality are working together to tackle climate change, but tempered his enthusiasm with a spoonful of reality.

“The CRD is not going to be able to come into Sooke and solve all of our problems – not with that kind of a budget, not with that kind of staff,” said St. Pierre, who sits on the CRD’s climate change task force.

The new program costs would equate to an annual property tax hike of around $7.61 for the average household assessed at $809,721 in 2021 rates, according to CRD documents.

Municipalities have until Dec. 17 to decide whether to support the increase. The bylaw amendment needs a two-thirds majority vote to pass.

– with files from Bailey Moreton

RELATED: CRD asks for help funding new climate-related programs


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Capital Regional DistrictClimate changeSookeWest Shore

Previous story
CN looks to reopen tracks in southern B.C. this weekend after second network shutdown
Next story
Upcoming snowfall won’t affect B.C. flooding situation, say officials

Just Posted

A vehicle similar to this red 2022 Hyundai Kona was stolen from Nanaimo recently, Saanich police say, and was used to flee the scene of a gas station armed robbery at Burnside and Harriet roads on Friday afternoon. (Hyundai Canada)
Saanich police seek male suspect in Friday afternoon gas station armed robbery

After a couple agreed to match donations up to $12,000 toward the purchase of ER beds for the Royal Jubilee Hospital, the community came through on Giving Tuesday to donate enough to purchase nine beds. (Courtesy Victoria Hospitals Foundation)
Victoria foundation targets funding 2 hospital beds in 24 hours, community rallies to fund 9

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes (from left), Tsartlip First Nation Chief Don Tom, and Tsawout First Nation Chief Harvey Underwood signed a memorandum of understanding between the nations and the municipality on Friday (Dec. 3). (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)
WSANEC Leadership Council, District of Saanich look to improve relations

A Cooper’s hawk was Wild ARC’s 3,000th rescue of 2021. (Wild ARC/Facebook)
Wild ARC tops 3,000 south Vancouver Island wild animal rescues for the year