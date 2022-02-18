Sooke council approves climate change plan

Strategy targets a 50 per cent reduction by 2030 for corporate emissions

Sooke has set new targets on climate change.

District council voted in favour of a strategy to target a 50 per cent reduction by 2030 for corporate emissions from 2020 levels. By 2050, emissions will hit net-zero.

“The goal reflects the same ambition and commitment to a climate-first, low carbon resilient lens that was adopted by council in its community emissions targets,” stated a staff report to council.

The district will target several areas, including the vehicle fleet, outdoor lighting, wastewater, solid waste management, and buildings.

Two years ago, Sooke joined the Partners for Climate Protection and committed to completing a five-milestone program for municipalities to report greenhouse gas emissions and plan climate plans.

Staff has completed milestone one, in which both a community level emissions inventory and a corporate level emissions inventory are compiled and reviewed.

To complete milestone two, the district must submit emission reduction targets for the community and the corporate level inventories along with council resolutions confirming these targets.

