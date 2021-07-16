Sooke council approves development permit for 132 housing units

The development service permit is dependent on several conditions

An artists rendering of the proposed Aragon Properties development in Sooke’s town centre shows a friendly, walkable neighbourhood. (Contributed - Aragon Properties)

New housing could be coming to Sooke.

Sooke district council approved the development permit at 2182 Church Rd. on Monday night. The zoning allows for 132 new residential homes in a mix of single-family dwellings and townhouses.

The plan includes an off-leash dog park, community parks, a strata community building, two parks, rain gardens, signalized crosswalk at Wadams Way, and a network of pedestrian pathways throughout the development.

The development service permit is dependent on several conditions: a soil permit, design drawing review application and subdivision for the creation of fee simple small single-family lots, a works and services agreement, and a building permit.

Aragon Properties has redesigned and improved the subdivision design several times over the last two years at district council’s request.

Coun. Tony St-Pierre, a farmer, said while he doesn’t generally like housing developed on farmland, he believed this development was the exception.

“All in all, I like the flavour of this development and what the developer plans to do with it.,” he said.

“In the future, we should be looking at more developments like this, especially for areas in the town centre area.”

But Coun. Al Beddows still has reservations.

“I’m still not happy with the lot size going (down to 250 square metres). It’s a very, very small area, and it doesn’t allow space for a garden or anything like that,” he said.

Council gives the green light to large residential development


