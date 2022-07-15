Sooke Deputy Mayor Al Beddows will chair a special meeting on Tuesday, July 19, that will determine the future of the district’s official community plan. (Courtesy District of Sooke)

Sooke Deputy Mayor Al Beddows will chair a special meeting on Tuesday, July 19, that will determine the future of the district’s official community plan. (Courtesy District of Sooke)

Sooke council has one final kick at the OCP can this term

July 19 meeting offers opportunity to make final amendments

Sooke council has one more chance to consider amendments to the Official Community Plan.

A meeting on Tuesday, July 19 at 5 p.m. will mark the third and final opportunity for council to finalize the OCP before the municipal election in October.

“It’s a special meeting to have a last look at making amendments. Then we’ll decide where we’re going from there,” said Coun. Al Beddows, who will chair the meeting in his capacity as deputy mayor with Mayor Maja Tait is on vacation.

“My personal frustration is that we’ve already spent more than $200,000 on this and there hasn’t been any substantive changes in the last two reviews by council.”

If the OCP passes, minor tweaks can still be made by the new council without having to repeat the entire process, Beddows noted.

“If it’s put off until next year, my fear is that people who have made submissions already may want to revise those because of the amount of time that’s passed.”


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Official Community PlanSookeSooke council

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing man sought by West Shore RCMP found safe

Just Posted

Thousands of spectators are expected for this year’s return of the Northwest Deuce Days car show to the Inner Harbour on Sunday (July 17). More than 1,000 vehicles are in town for the event. (Black Press Media file photo)
5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria

Lex Petrick, Sensei David Bentley, and Isaac Petrick are part of the team heading to Switzerland to compete in an international Kimura Shukokai Karate tournament. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Greater Victoria athletes heading to Switzerland for international karate tournament

Sooke Deputy Mayor Al Beddows will chair a special meeting on Tuesday, July 19, that will determine the future of the district’s official community plan. (Courtesy District of Sooke)
Sooke council has one final kick at the OCP can this term

The City of Langford has recently repainted bright red warning messages on several streets in the city and their wording has caused a stir on social media. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Block, do not: ‘Yoda’ message catches eye of Langford motorists