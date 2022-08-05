Sooke Fire Rescue is recruiting process for paid-on-call (POC) firefighters. The department is holiding an information session on Aug. 23. (File - Shutterstock)

Sooke Fire Rescue looking for new recruits

Information session for recruits on Aug. 23

Sooke Fire Rescue is looking to shore up its ranks.

There will be an information session for recruits on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. at Sooke Fire Station No. 1, 2205 Otter Point Rd., to answer questions and provide information about the recruiting process for paid-on-call (POC) firefighters.

To be eligible, firefighter candidates must be 18 years old and have a high school diploma.

You must also be a full-time resident of the District of Sooke.

The District of Sooke recruits POC firefighters annually for the training program. The 2022/2023 program runs from November to May. The deadline for applications is Sept. 9.

“Being a firefighter means providing a service to the community. It is about dedication and commitment to providing our residents and visitors with a competent, caring response. I look forward to meeting potential recruits on Aug. 23 to answer their questions and introduce them to our family at Sooke Fire Rescue,” said Fire Chief Ted Ruiter.

For more information on the recruitment program, please call Sooke Fire Services at 250-642-5422 or email fire.recruitment@sooke.ca.

