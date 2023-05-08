Sooke mayor eyes federal politics with NDP nomination bid

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait may take a run at federal politics by seeking the NDP nomination for the Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding. The current MP, Randall Garrison, has announced he won’t seek re-election. (File - Black Press Media)

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait may be taking a run at federal politics.

In an interview with Black Press Media, Tait confirmed that she had begun reviewing and completing the nomination papers for the NDP riding of Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke.

The current MP, Randall Garrison, announced at the end of April that he wouldn’t seek re-election.

“I’m giving it serious consideration,” Tait said, noting the next federal election isn’t scheduled until Oct. 20, 2025.

“At this time, I just want to thank Randall for his work in the riding on behalf of Sooke council and our constituents,” Tait said.

“He’s always been ready and available to help with ongoing advocacy related to the federal government, and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Randall until his term is completed.”

In a media release announcing that he won’t seek re-election, Garrison mentioned Tait would be a strong candidate.

In a follow-up interview with Black Press Media, Garrison said he had talked to several people who expressed interest in seeking the nomination when he decided not to seek re-election.

“I thought Maja was the strongest candidate,” he noted. “We’re good friends and have worked closely the whole time she’s been mayor and on council.”

Garrison said he believes two kinds of people run for office, those who want to make a point and those who want to get things done.

“Getting things done for the people in my riding has always been my approach, and I think Maja’s in the same vein,” he said.

“I know she’s someone who knows how to get things done. A common theme for people from the municipal level is that they are less partisan, which is very good in terms of getting things done.”

Garrison said he’s “very happy” Tait’s running, although he acknowledged that might scare others from seeking the nomination because she’s such a strong candidate.

“She will always do what she thinks is right and has a very good sense of what’s going on in her community and what people need,” he added.

Tait was first elected to Sooke council in 2008. She served two terms as a councillor before being elected mayor in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018 and 2022.

She was elected president of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities in 2019 and acclaimed as president in 2020.

Tait serves as chair of the B.C. Regional Transit Commission and sits on the Capital Regional District board, the Capital Regional Hospital District board, the Capital Housing Corporation, the Tew’Mexw Treaty Advisory Committee, and is a past board member of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Saanich Coun. Colin Plant said he has always enjoyed working with Tait and found her to be a candid politician who works collaboratively with others to improve the region.

“I have the greatest respect for local politicians who put their names forward to serve at another level,” he said. “If she chooses to put her name forward for the nomination, I think her record as mayor of Sooke and as a CRD director will be something to be proud of.”

No other candidates have filed nomination papers to date.



