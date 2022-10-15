Maja Tait has won her third term as Sooke mayor. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Maja Tait has won her third term as Sooke mayor. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke mayor trounces challengers

Maja Tait returns for third term

Sooke voters decided to stick with the tried and true Saturday, voting incumbent Maja Tait back into the district’s top seat and five councillors back on council.

Tait garnered 2,403 or 72 per cent of ballots cast by Sooke voters and cruised easily into her third term.

Retired community advocate Mick Rhodes came second with 578 votes, while John Knops, a retired civil servant, placed third with 246.

RELATED: Maja Tait looks for third term as mayor

With only one seat – vacated by Ebony Logins – up for grabs, the five incumbents running for re-election got the thumbs up: Dana Lajeunesse, Jeff Bateman, Megan McMath, Al Beddows and Tony St-Pierre.

The other seat was won by former councillor Kevin Pearson.

RELATED: Sooke mayoral candidates debate development and green space at election forum

More to come …


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsElection 2022SookeWest Shore

Previous story
It’s Election Day in Saanich: Here’s everything you need to know
Next story
Sooke polling station experiencing backups as voters wait to cast ballots electronically

Just Posted

A steady stream of voters head into Pearkes Recreation Centre to cast their ballot in the Saanich municipal election on Saturday, Oct. 15. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Voters flock to the polls to decide the next mayor and council of Saanich

Voters at George Jay Elementary where the line is down the block as of 3 p.m. and has been all day. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria voters line up at George Jay elementary

Voters lineup at the polling station at Colwood City Hall Saturday (Oct.15) to cast their votes in the 2022 municipal election. The line at times grew to stretch outside the building but was moving quickly and staff said voting had been running smoothly all morning. The polling station is open until 8 p.m. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
West Shore voters hit the polls to choose next councils, school board trustees

Brianna Hrasky with her children Avery, 9, Attley 3, Hudson, 6, and Hayden, 18 months, after voting in Central Saanich. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)
Voters in North Saanich, Central Saanich and Sidney face different environments