Sooke mayor welcomes provincial funding for upgrades to wastewater treatment plant

The provincial government is pitching in to help the District of Sooke fund upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant.

Victoria will contribute $4.6 million toward the $6.6-million project, with the District of Sooke providing the remainder of the cost.

The existing sewage treatment plant will receive structural and mechanical upgrades, and the local wastewater collection system will be extended to increase sewer capacity. It will provide Sooke and neighbouring T’Sou-ke Nation with the infrastructure to accommodate future residential and commercial growth while improving the water quality in the Sooke Basin.

The project is soon to enter the design phase, with completion expected in the fall of 2023.

“This investment will help improve the health and safety of our community and the surrounding environment,” Sooke Mayor Maja Tait said. “Enhancing wastewater infrastructure is an essential factor in successfully managing our community’s long-term growth for generations to come.”

The District of Sooke is experiencing steady population growth.

“With these upgrades, the people of the T’Sou-ke Nation will be able to do away with aging septic fields, which will contribute positively to the health of our community and the natural environment,” T’Sou-ke Nation Chief Gordon Planes said.

“This project reflects our commitment to preserving our ecosystems and fostering sustainable economic growth that will ensure that future generations can enjoy our beautiful waterways and coastlines for many years into the future.”

In making the announcement, Premier John Horgan and Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osbourne said improvements to the wastewater treatment plant align with the province’s CleanBC goals, make way for future growth and help the District of Sooke T’Sou-ke Nation in their efforts to preserve the local environment.

“Upgrades to this facility will deliver the services that people living in the District of Sooke and members of the T’Sou-ke Nation count on and will ensure these communities remain strong and vibrant while contributing to cleaner waterways and a healthier environment,” said Horgan, who is also the area’s MLA.

