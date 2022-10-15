Sooke polling station experiencing backups as voters wait to cast ballots electronically

The Sooke polling station at Edward Milne Community School has experienced backups as voters wait to cast their ballots electronically throughout the day. (Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke has one polling station at Edward Milne Community School.

Sarah Temple, chief election officer, said they could benefit from a second voting machine.

“We are experiencing backups as people wait to cast their votes. That’s what’s taking the longest in the voting process,” she said.

“I wish we could move more people through a little faster, but people are being patient and kind as we do our best.”

Voter Chris Wagner said the process was smooth and quick despite the lineups.

Sooke voters will see one of the town’s longest election ballots in history, with three people running for mayor and 23 for council.

In the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area, four candidates are in the running for a Capital Regional District seat.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

Edward Milne Community School (Sooke)

6218 Sooke Rd, Sooke

East Sooke Community Hall (JdF)

1387 Copper Mine Rd., East Sooke

Juan de Fuca Administration Building (JdF)

7450 Butler Rd., Otter Point

Malahat Fire Hall (JdF)

935 Whittaker Rd., Malahat

Port Renfrew Community Hall (JdF)

6638 Deering Rd., Port Renfrew

Shirley Community Hall (JdF)

2795 Sheringham Point Rd., Shirley

View Royal Elementary School (JdF)

218 Helmcken Rd., View Royal

Willis Point Community Hall (JdF)

6933 Willis Point Rd., Willis Point

Who you can vote for:

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m., election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots. Sooke officials expect to post election results by 8:30 p.m.

